Two arrested for burglaries in Ville Platte

Two men in Ville Platte have been arrested on multiple charges following two burglaries on Edward Knotoe Street.

Police say that on May 10, 2021 at around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a burglary report in the 700 block of Edward Knotoe Street. Upon arrival Officers discovered the glass doors of a business shattered and the ATM machine inside the building was damaged. T

he owner of the business reported that money was stolen from the register. The amount of money was not specified.

Hours later, at approximately 5:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of burglary at a business located in the 900 block of East LaSalle Street. Upon arrival Officers discovered the front door glass had been shattered. Officers searched the building and discovered that a safe and multiple cell phones had been stolen from inside the business. Business personnel told officers that there was money in the safe at the close of business the day before.

The amount of money was also not disclosed due to the ongoing investigation

Upon further investigation and leads, officers were able to locate two suspects who were in possession of some the cell phones.

18-year-old Tyquan Herbert of Ville Platte was arrested on one count of simple damage to property (felony) and one count of simple burglary (felony). Herbert was booked into the Ville Platte City Jail and transported to the Evangeline Parish Jail on a bond totaling $87, 500.00 bond.

18-year-old Jayvion Robinson of Texas was arrested on one count of illegal possession of stolen property (felony). Robinson was booked into the Ville Platte City Jail and was later transported to the Evangeline Parish Jail on a $15,000.00 bond.

