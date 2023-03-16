Turkey Creek woman arrested in connection to credit card theft

On February 14, 2023, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to a theft of two credit cards.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had multiple unauthorized transactions that were made within Evangeline Parish and Avoyelles Parish.

According to authorities, during the investigation it was learned that the victim’s co-worker suspect, Megan Mahaffey, 27, of Turkey Creek had admitted to taking the credit cards and making multiple transactions on them.

Once obtaining this information along with other evidence gathered in this investigation Mahaffey was booked with two counts of felony theft and two counts of monetary instrument abuse.

Mahaffey was later booked into the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office with a $25,000.00 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

As always, Sheriff Charles R. Guillory and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on criminal activity and urges the public to contact their Investigation Department via phone at 337-363-2161 or through the agency’s website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org. Any person/s reporting information will remain anonymous. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.