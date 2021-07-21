Turkey Creek Police seeking info on suspect

The Turkey Creek Police Department is looking for a suspect who crashed into a police car, KVPI in Ville Platte is reporting.

The station reports that a spokesman said the crash happened on Monday July 19, when officers with the Turkey Creek Police Department attempted to stop a Honda Pilot with switched plates.

There was a short pursuit, when ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a K-9 vehicle. Both the officer and the K9 sustained minor injuries, KVPI reports.

The suspect’s vehicle was later located abandoned on Royal Road by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department. The incident is still under investigation by the police department, KVPI reports.

They are asking for anyone with information to please contact the Turkey Creek Police Department at 461-2212.

