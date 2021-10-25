Temporary water shutoff set for some Point Blue customers on Tuesday

Some customers in the Point Blue Water System will have their water shut off on Tuesday for repairs.

Water will be shut off at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26, for customers living in the Kennedy/Eugene subdivision. The shutoff should last approximately four hours.

Officials say the shutoff is due to repairs on a 4-inch main line.

Once water is restored, customers will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

