Suspect wanted in connection to multiple Mamou shootings

Mamou, La. — The Mamou Police Department is searching for Vindezz Thibodeaux, who is connected to two recent shooting on Mulberry Street and East street.

Thibodeaux, is a 22-year-old male, approximately 5'8" and 135 lbs, he is considered armed and dangerous, according to Mamou Police.

Thibodeaux is wanted for the following charges:

· Serious property damage (1 count)

· Illegal weapon use (1 Count)

· Attempted Second degree murder (2 count)

· Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2 count)

According to Mamou Police Departmentm, a shooting occurred on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in the 400 block of East street in Mamou.

As a vehicle approached the intersection of East and Main Street Vindezz Thibodeaux along with two other suspects opened fire on the vehicle as it passed by, striking the vehicle several times, police say.

No one in the car was injured.

On Sunday, April 16, 2023, Vindezz Thibodeaux, again open fire on another vehicle as it was traveling East on Mulberry Street

If you have any information about Vindezz Thibodeauxs whereabouts, call the Mamou Police Department at (337) 468-5221.