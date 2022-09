The state Supreme Court has denied a request from Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue, our media partners at The Advocate report.

As we reported in August, an appeals court decided Lartigue did not live in the city limits of Ville Platte and thus could not run for re-election.

Today, the state supreme court refused to hear Lartigue's request to intervene in the suit and appeal that decision, the newspaper reports. To read the story, click here.