Watch
NewsEvangeline Parish

Actions

Some Point Blue Water System customers under boil water advisory

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of MGN Online
Port Barre boil water advisory lifted
Posted at 3:29 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 16:29:46-05

Some Point Blue water System customers are under a boil water advisory until futher notice.

Officials say customers that live on L'anse Bleu Rd. will be without water for four hours due to emergency repairs on a 4 inch main line.

Once water is restored customers will be under the advisory until further notice, officials say.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.