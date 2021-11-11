Some Point Blue Water System customers under boil water advisory

Some Point Blue water System customers are under a boil water advisory until futher notice.

Officials say customers that live on L'anse Bleu Rd. will be without water for four hours due to emergency repairs on a 4 inch main line.

Once water is restored customers will be under the advisory until further notice, officials say.

