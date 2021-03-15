Some Point Blue Water system customers under boil advisory

Some Point Blue Water system customers are being asked to boil their water.

The water system says that customer that live on Whispering Pine and Attales Road, are under a boil water advisory beginning Monday 15, 2021 until further notice.

Those affected are asked to boil your water for at least one minute before consuming it.

