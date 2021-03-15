Menu

Some Point Blue Water system customers under boil advisory

MGN Online
Posted at 2:26 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 15:26:34-04

Some Point Blue Water system customers are being asked to boil their water.

The water system says that customer that live on Whispering Pine and Attales Road, are under a boil water advisory beginning Monday 15, 2021 until further notice.

Those affected are asked to boil your water for at least one minute before consuming it.

