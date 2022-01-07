Watch
NewsEvangeline Parish

Actions

Some Basile residents under boil order following water main break

items.[0].image.alt
MGN ONLINE
Courtesy of MGN Online
Boil advisory
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 09:51:17-05

A boil advisory has been issued for some residents of the Town of Basile.

Officials say that all residents south of Hwy 190 will be under a boil advisory due to a water main break.

Crews are currently working to repair that break.

The boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.