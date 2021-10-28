Silver Alert Issued for Missing Ville Platte Man

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement are requesting assistance locating 80-year-old James L. Ardoin of Ville Platte.

Troopers say Ardoin was reported missing on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Ardoin is described as being 5’11” and weighing approximately 190 lbs. He has grey hair, brown eyes, and was last seen near the 200 block of Cove Road in Ville Platte at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Ardoin was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt and was driving a green 1981 Pontiac Bonneville displaying Louisiana license plate DPT485.

Troopers say family members confirm Ardoin suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ardoin is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2161.

