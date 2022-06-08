Shut off planned for some Point Blue Water customers

A shut-off will be happening for some Point Blue Water Customers on Thursday.

Customers that live on L’anse Bleu Road, Perron Road, Kerrell Vidrine Road, and Cotton Gin Loop will have their water shut off Thursday morning, June 9, 2022.

The shut-off will be to install a fire hydrant and will begin at 9:00 AM. Water is expected to be restored after 4 hours.

After the water is restored, a boil water advisory will be in place until further notice.

