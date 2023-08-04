Services set for Deputy City Marshal killed in Ville Platte shooting

Services will be held next week for Barry Giglio, a Deputy City Marshal for the city of Ville Platte who died earlier this week in the line of duty.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Belle Chasse from 9 a.m. on August 9 until the funeral mass, which will be held at noon.

Interment will follow at Metairie's Lakelawn Cemetery. Mothe Funeral Homes is handling the arrangements.

Giglio, 63, was a native of Gretna and resident of Ville PLatte. He worked for the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Department before joining the City Marshal's Office, where he was a lieutenant. He's survived by his son and daughter-in-law, two grandchildren, a fiance, siblings, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

"While in business and working as a police officer, he volunteered for charitable events and was recognized with many honors. He was known by many to be generous and kind. Barry was an avid outdoorsman, a great cook, and loved spending time with family and friends. He paid the ultimate sacrifice and gave his life serving his community. He will be deeply missed by all," his obituary states.

To read his full obituary, click here.

In lieu of flowers, the obituary requests donations in his name to The National Fallen Officer Foundation at nationalfof.org.