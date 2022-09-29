Watch Now
River Ridge Water System issues boil water advisory

Posted at 2:31 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 15:59:58-04

The River Ridge Water System in Butte la Rose has issued a boil water advisory.

The advisory was issued because of loss of water pressure on Thursday.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

