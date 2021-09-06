Watch
Ribbon cutting for Big Poppa's held on Monday

Posted at 5:44 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 18:44:14-04

Big Poppa's Cajun Smoke Meat hosted their grand opening Monday.

The new business, located on Vine Street in Chataignier, opened at noon. It's the newest business in the town and offers sausage, boudin, tasso and pounce.

Justin Darbonne, the owner, says he's making those Cajun delicacies the way they've always been done here.

"We do everything the old way, smoke it the old way," Darbonne says.

He says he hopes this new enterprise will benefit the town.

"Everything is made here by us locally," he said. "We wanted to open a business to bring business to our little village we have here."

