Rescue leader arrested, accused of misusing donations

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a local rescue leader of misusing money donated to help animals.

Mary Shaw, the primary account holder for Every Paw Animal Rescue, was booked with felony theft and issuing worthless checks.

Detectives were called by a volunteer for the group last month. That volunteer believed that Shaw was misusing donated money from the rescue group's account.

Detectives found several ATM withdrawals from the account were made at the casino in Kinder, as well as other areas in the parish. The withdrawals amounted to about $10,000. After more investigation, the detectives got a warrant for Shaw's arrest.

She's been booked into the parish jail, with bond set at $25,600.

"As always, Sheriff Charles R. Guillory and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on criminal activity and urges the public to contact their Investigation Department via phone at 337-363-2161 or through the agency's website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org [evangelineparishsheriff.org]. Any person/s reporting information will remain anonymous," a release states.