Reddell Vidrine Water District system-wide boil order lifted

VILLE PLATTE, La. — REDDELL VIDRINE WATER DISTRICT boil advisory has been lifted.

Just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday the Louisiana Department of Health rescinded the system boil advisory for system wide.

Customers of the area affected on Reddell Vidrine Water District may now resume normal water use.

REDDELL VIDRINE WATER DISTRICT is advising customers adhere to these recommendations:

• Flush all household plumbing and appliances through the cold water taps for at least 5 minutes. Longer service lines may require additional flushing.

• Dump ice from automatic ice makers that were in service during the boil advisory. To completely flush out the lines, dump at least 3 batches of ice made after the advisory has been lifted. Disinfect the ice storage bins, as well.

• For hot water tanks, inline filters, or water coolers, run enough water through the system to replace at least one full volume of the lines and tanks.

• Replace any disposable water filters. On Saturday, May 13th.

