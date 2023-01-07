Reddell Vidrine Water District lifts boil advisory

According to officials, the boil advisory issued for Reddell Vidrine Water District in Ville Platte has been lifted.

The system wide boil advisory was lifted on Thursday, January 5th after the Louisiana Department of Health rescinded the advisory for Janice Road, Mayeauxville Road, Greta Lane and Bubba Lane.

Customers of the area affected on Reddell Vidrine Water District may now resume normal water use.

Reddell Vidrine Water District is advising customers to adhere to the following recommendations: