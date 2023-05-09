Watch Now
Reddell Vidrine Water District issues system-wide boil order

Posted at 11:08 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 12:08:31-04

VILLE PLATTE, La. — Due to problems experienced within Reddell Vidrine Water District's water supply system, a system-wide boil advisory has been issued.

The problems began after an overnight electrical issue occurred in the treatment plan, officials say.

The boil order will remain in effect until rescinded by the water system upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health.

As a reminder, water will need to be boiled for one full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or using water for food prep.

The one-minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.

