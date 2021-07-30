Potential water outage next week for some in Point Blue Water System

Some residents under the Point Blue Water System in Ville Platte could experience a water outage next week.

According to officials, customers starting at the well and going south could have their water go out for approximately two hours on Monday, August 2, at 8 a.m.

The potential outage is due to well maintenance.

A boil advisory will only be in effect if the water does go out.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel