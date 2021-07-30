Watch
Potential water outage next week for some in Point Blue Water System

Courtesy of MGN Online
Water
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 16:40:18-04

Some residents under the Point Blue Water System in Ville Platte could experience a water outage next week.

According to officials, customers starting at the well and going south could have their water go out for approximately two hours on Monday, August 2, at 8 a.m.

The potential outage is due to well maintenance.

A boil advisory will only be in effect if the water does go out.

