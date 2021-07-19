Watch
Police seek identity of suspect in attempted break in at Ville Platte business

Posted at 6:06 PM, Jul 19, 2021
Police in Ville Platte are hoping to identify a person they say attempted to break into a business.

A photo shared by Chief Neal Lartigue on Facebook shows the image of a man they say attempted to break into a business on Main Street in the early hours of Sunday morning July 18.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 363-1316. Callers may remain anonymous.

