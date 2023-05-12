Police investigating S. Coreil St. shooting in Ville Platte

EVANGELINE PARISH, La — Police are investigating a shooting on South Coreil Street.

According to Ville Platte Police Chief Perry Thomas, one person was shot and transported to a hospital.

The scene is still active and witnesses are currently being interviewed by law enforcement.

More information will be released once it becomes available.

