Police investigating S. Coreil St. shooting in Ville Platte

Posted at 5:11 PM, May 12, 2023
EVANGELINE PARISH, La — Police are investigating a shooting on South Coreil Street.

According to Ville Platte Police Chief Perry Thomas, one person was shot and transported to a hospital.

The scene is still active and witnesses are currently being interviewed by law enforcement.

More information will be released once it becomes available.

