Police investigating S. Coreil St. shooting in Ville Platte

EVANGELINE PARISH, La — Police are investigating a shooting on South Coreil Street.
According to Ville Platte Police Chief Perry Thomas, one person was shot and transported to a hospital.
The scene is still active and witnesses are currently being interviewed by law enforcement.
More information will be released once it becomes available.
