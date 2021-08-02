Point Blue announces low water pressure; boil advisory

The Point Blue Water System in Evangeline Parish announced Monday that water pressure will be low and customers will be under a boil water advisory.

All customers from the well going south will experience low water pressure until Wednesday afternoon. According to an official at the water company, this is due to pending inspections of the well.

In addition, because of well maintenance Monday the water was shut off system-wide. All customers are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Customers should boil water for one full minute before consuming it.

