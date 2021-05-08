Pine Prairie senior competes at state track meet

An Evangeline Parish student athlete will bring home some wins after competing in the LHSAA State Track Meet in Baton Rouge Friday.

That meet is happening at LSU in Baton Rouge.

Pine Prairie senior Asia George competed in the long jump, the triple jump, and the 200 meter today. She placed 4th in the long jump, 2nd in the triple jump, and 5th in the 200m.

On top of that, George was also selected as MVP for softball in the district and she was also homecoming queen at Pine Prairie High School.

Principal Alice D. LeJeune says that George made history at their school after qualifying for the state events. Girls track coach Matt Fontenot adds that there's something intrinsic in George that makes her excel at the sport. She is the first one at practice and the last one to leave, he says. George didn't get to compete in field events until the district meet, and still ended up placing, Fontenot says.

Students and faculty sent George off to the meet Thursday with an honor guard escort as she headed off to the meet.

Head softball coach Alycia Hebert says George's natural talent combined with her hard work and dedication make her a really special kid.

"As an alumni, she's made me very proud to be a coach and alumni. Good luck and make us proud!"

