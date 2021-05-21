Pine Prairie celebrates 2021 graduates

The 2021 graduates of Pine Prairie High School celebrated their achievement during commencement ceremonies Thursday evening.

During commencement, those with honor distinctions were recognized, along with this year's valedictorians Maycie Hardy and Kamryn West. Names of students planning to attend college were also called out to be recognized.

The ceremony was held in 7 p.m. at Pine Prairie's gymnasium.

And at the end, each graduate received their diploma, in recognition of all their hard work and achievements.

A live-stream of PPHS's graduation ceremony is below:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel