Opelousas man killed Sunday in Evangeline Parish crash

An Opelousas man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Evangeline Parish

State Police say that shortly after 4:30 p.m., on June 13, 2021, Troopers began investigating single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Brud Lane in Evangeline Parish.

The crash took the life of 25-year-old Dustin D. Pierce of Opelousas.

According to state police, the crash occurred as Pierce was driving south on LA 13. For unknown reasons, Pierce failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle he was driving ran off the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle overturned causing Pierce to be ejected.

Pierce was unrestrained at the time of the crash, troopers say. He pronounced dead at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel