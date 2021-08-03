One dead, one injured in Ville Platte fire

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue their investigation into a weekend house fire that claimed the life of one of the home’s residents and injured the other.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on August 1, the Ville Platte Fire Department responded to a call for a residential fire located in the 300 block of W. Desoto Street, according to an SFM spokesperson. Firefighters later located an unconscious woman inside of one of the home’s bathrooms. The victim was transported to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. An additional resident, who escaped with burns to his arms and face, was also hospitalized.

While official identification and cause of death are pending with the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be a 69-year-old tenant of the home, stated the SFM spokesperson.

Following an assessment of the scene, deputies have determined the fire began in the area of the home’s living room. At this time, the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Investigating deputies and responding fire personnel were unable to locate any working smoke alarms or home sprinkler systems. Smoke alarms are a proven tool to alert residents to fire danger in order to escape safely while home fire sprinklers can immediately limit the threat to life and damage to property, added the spokesperson.

The SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free for families that need them most. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a smoke alarm installation, visit lasfm.org

