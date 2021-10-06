Mural celebrating Tee Cotton Bowl unveiled in Ville Platte

A mural celebrating the history of the Tee Cotton Bowl was unveiled on Tuesday in Ville Platte.

A ribbon cutting and celebration was held at the site of the mural at 309 West Main Street.

"This is a beautiful memory. For us to do a keepsake right here, every day to remember the camaraderie and the unity that this brings about once a year," said Evangeline Chamber of Commerce Officer Renee Brown. "This'll be our reminder that we are better together and united right here in our community with something so beautiful."

The mural was created by Evangeline Parish native Thaddaeus Arvie. Arvie lives in Houston and returned to Ville Platte to take part in the project.

