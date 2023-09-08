Missing teen found dead; two men arrested and two more sought

The search for a missing Ville Platte teenager is now over and a local man has been booked with murder in the case.

Vonshonskee "Shonskee" Charles, 18, was reported missing by his family last month.

On Friday, Ville Platte Radio Station KVPI reported that Ville Platte Police told them that several men were identified as suspects in Charles' disappearance and death. Police told the station that Charles' body was found outside of Ville Platte.

One of the suspects, Shawn L. Thomas, 27, turned himself in to police this week adn he was booked with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. Another suspect, Jared Lee Delvon Freeman, 31, also of Ville Platte, was arrested in Los Angeles on a warrant for second-degree murder. He's currently awaiting extradition, but his bond has been set at $5 million, the radio station reported.

Police also told KVPI that a SWAT team from another parish was in Ville Platte on Thursday to help find two other suspects wanted as accessories in the case. KATC had a crew in Ville Platte Thursday trying to get some information on the SWAT search and on Charles' case, but police did not respond to our requests.

If anyone has any information in regards to this investigation, KVPI says police are asking that they contact Detective Sgt. Darrian Guillory with the Ville Platte City Police.

