Man arrested in connection with Evangeline Parish vehicle pursuit

One man was arrested last week following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Evangeline Parish.

Deputies with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office say they assisted the Eunice Police Department with a vehicle pursuit on January 17.

During the pursuit, the suspect made his way to the Chataignier area and was able to evade law enforcement in Ville Platte.

The vehicle was spotted in the parking lot of St. John Baptist Church and the pursuit continued along several streets. Deputies say the driver, identified as 30-year-old Robert Smith, was allegedly driving extremely recklessly and committing multiple traffic violations.

Deputies say Smith also allegedly attempted to run over a deputy during the pursuit. He was unsuccessful in doing so, they say.

One of the Smith's tires broke apart during the chase which caused the vehicle to become disabled and come to rest at the intersection of David St. and Carl St. in Ville Platte.

Smith then fled the area on foot.

On January 18, detectives with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint in reference to a motor vehicle theft. The complainant advised deputies that she believed Smith had stolen her vehicle.

Smith was located and allegedly admitted to taking the vehicle during an interview with deputies.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on charges of Aggravated Flight, Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer, Criminal Damage to Property, and Motor Vehicle Theft.

His bond is set at $61,250.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel