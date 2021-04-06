Man arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting in Evangeline Parish

The man wanted in connection to a Wednesday shooting in Evangeline Parish has been arrested.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Rodney Van Bernard was arrested on Monday, April 5 by Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies.

The Sheriff's Office says that Bernard was wanted following an shooting that occurred on March 31 in the 1000 block of Angie Lane.

Deputies say the shooting allegedly stemmed from a verbal altercation between Bernard and the victim who was shot in the lower left leg.

While transporting the victim to the hospital, deputies say Bernard flagged down the deputy responding to the shooting scene. Acadian Ambulance was then contacted to transport the victim to Rapides Medical Center for treatment.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Deputies say, following the incident, Bernard absconded from the area and had not been seen since.

Bernard was arrested on Monday and booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on a charge of Aggravated Second-Degree Battery with a Firearm.

His bond was set at $75,000.

