Man arrested, accused of home invasion and attempted rape

A man accused of violating a restraining order to try to rape a woman got more than he bargained for - when she shot him twice.

After he was released from the hospital, Jean McNeil Joseph of Ville Platte was booked with theft of a firearm; Home Invasion; False Imprisonment; Violation of Protective Orders; Attempted 2nd Degree Rape; Criminal Damage to Property and Battery of a dating partner with Child Endangerment. No bond has been set for his release.

The incident began on January 26 in the early morning hours, when a woman called the sheriff's office to say she'd shot a man who tried to rape her. She told deputies that the man, identified as Joseph, was being treated for two gunshot wounds at Mercy Regional Medical Center, a sheriff's spokesman said.

Deputies say the victim has an active restraining order against Joseph due to alleged previous incidents of domestic violence. Deputies allege that Joseph broke into the victim's house by kicking in her front door. He tried to rape her, but during the struggle the woman's child entered the bedroom, deputies allege. Joseph is accused of grabbing the child and locking him in another room.

While he was doing that, the victim was able to get her gun and when Joseph allegedly tried to rape her again, she shot him in the leg. Joseph then is accused of trying to take her gun away, but in that struggle she shot him in the other leg.

After that, he succeeded in taking her gun away, deputies allege, ran to his vehicle and drove himself to the hospital. Joseph allegedly denied all the allegations against him when deputies questioned him, but he was booked into jail.