Mamou's first Pride Festival planned this weekend

The first-ever Mamou PRIDE Festival will be held this weekend at the Hotel Cazan.

The event starts on June 17 at 2 p.m. and lasts until June 18 at 10 p.m.

It kicks off with Mamou Pride's Friday Night at Fred's Lounge, hosted by Misti Gaither and featuring a performance by singer/songwriter Zach Cox.

The rare Friday opening of Fred's will be for PRIDE attendees only, who are encouraged to wear their rainbow gear.

On Saturday, there will be a variety of presentations, vendors, and events including:

● Alesia Ballek Wahl, Med., LPC and Janine Bulmer Wahl, Psy.M will present PRIDE = SAVED LIVES, a one-hour presentation on the social, psychological, and emotional struggles associated with being gay and the importance of PRIDE.

● Nerthus Mead owner Michael Lyons will make a presentation as well as offer product tastings. A new flavor, mango kiwi will make it’s debut at this event.

● Down the Fox-Hole will offer Pride Merch featuring their cast of mascots, and homemade cupcakes - a portion of all proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project.

● The Big Easy Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

● TeD’s Bar

● Fleur et Fig

● Face Painting by Avrie Martello

● Artist Alice Fontenot

● Cajun Moon Apothecary

Other attendees/presenters scheduled to appear include:

Players and coaches from Bayou Storm Surge, the women’s football league team based in Baton Rouge, LA.

Frank Perez, Executive Director of the LGBT+ Archives Project of Louisiana

Singer/Songwriter Zach Cox

Artist Revina Amos - a showing of her “Abstract Hands” exhibit will be viewable in the Hotel Cazan lobby on June 17. All proceeds from art sales will go towards Poverty on Trial, the case of Vernell Chatman.

The Coulée Tavern will be open 7pm - 1am, with a drag show beginning at 10:30pm. There will be a small cover charge.

For more information or to book lodging for the event, call the Hotel Cazan at 337-468-5100.

