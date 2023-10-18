Mamou motorcyclist dies in Tuesday night crash

A Mamou man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night.

State Police say Russell John Armond Sr., 64, died at the scene of the accident on La. 104 near Lanse de Deshotel Road.

Troopers say Armond was driving a motorcycle west on the highway when it traveled off the roadway to the right, into a ditch. Armond was ejected, and although he was wearing an approved helmet he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is unknown, and a toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.

"Troopers urge motorcyclists of all ages and experience levels to take extra precautions while riding and ensure they are adequately prepared and trained for various riding conditions. Through participation in certified training programs, riders are educated on safe riding practices such as being visible, dressing for safety, applying effective riding strategies, and knowing the capabilities and limitations of their motorcycle. Motorcyclists are taught how to use these safety practices to avoid being involved in a crash and to reduce the chance of injury should a collision occur," the release states.

Motorcycle riders can find more information on helmet guidelines and rider safety courses by visiting www.LSP.ORG/motorcycle.html [lsp.org]

Troop I has investigated 42 fatal crashes, resulting in 47 deaths in 2023.