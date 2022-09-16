Mamou man arrested on charges of first degree rape of a juvenile

A Mamou man is in jail following the rape of a juvenile.

Police said they received a call of a possible sexual assault of an 11-year-old juvenile on September 13, 2022.

During an investigation, detectives learned the sexual assault took place September 10, 2022 while the victim was in bed with a juvenile frien who was asleep.

The friend of the suspect awakened during the assault and witnessed the incident.

The suspect, Joseph Danny Guillory, was questioned by police and denied the assault.

Guillory was arrested for one count of first degree rape. Guillory is being held in the Evangeline Parish Jail on a $250,000 bond.