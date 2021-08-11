Watch
Mamou issues boil water advisory for some customers

Posted at 4:20 PM, Aug 11, 2021
The Town of Mamou is issuing a precautionary boil advisory for the following areas:

Pine Point Rd, Tiger Lane, Pencil and Paper Street, Greenwood Rd, and Brangus Rd.

Customers should boil water for one full minute before consumption.

