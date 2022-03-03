LUS Fiber expanding into Ville Platte

LUS Fiber announced on Thursday its expansion into Ville Platte.

The expansion, the company says, is made possible through funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). LUS Fiber was awarded $21 million to serve the rural Louisiana communities of Ville Platte, Church Point, Eunice, Mamou, and Basile with the build-out of over one million feet of fiber-optic cable infrastructure.

Ville Platte was recently ranked by HighSpeedInternet.com as having the fifth slowest average internet rate in the United States, according to LUS.

LUS Fiber says the grant award furthers the company's momentum in expanding its services into additional portions of Lafayette Parish, St. Martin Parish and Iberia Parish.

“It’s been an honor for our entire LUS Fiber team to work with leadership from the Acadiana Planning Commission and surrounding communities to secure this NTIA funding, and we are eager to move forward with providing broadband services to Ville Platte as well as other parts of Acadiana,” said Ryan Meche, P.E., Director of LUS Fiber. “High-quality, high-speed connectivity is vital for growing and thriving communities, and we commend Ville Platte leadership for their efforts in securing equitable access and opportunities for their residents and businesses."

LUS Fiber says the development and construction of a state-of-the-art broadband infrastructure in Ville Platte will address the significant digital divide, serve as a catalyst for growth and opportunity, and offer access to previously unavailable resources.

“This is a huge step forward for the city of Ville Platte – we’re thrilled for this incredible opportunity to enhance the quality of life for our residents, increase opportunities for our businesses, support education with new resources, and strengthen our economy as a whole,” said Donald Bergeron, Evangeline Parish Police Jury Official.

