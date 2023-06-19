LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Evangeline Parish

Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Evangeline Parish.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office requested Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Louisiana Highway 13 at Junction Road in Evangeline Parish on June 19, 2023, at approximately 4:00 A.M. At least one person was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 337-332-8080.

Citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm [dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov] or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.