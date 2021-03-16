Menu

LPB presenting virtual screening of 'Flat Town' about Tee Cotton Bowl in Ville Platte

Posted at 1:37 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 14:37:26-04

VILLE PLATTE, La. — LPB is hosting a virtual premiere of the short documentary film "Flat Town," which spotlights the Tee Cotton Bowl in Ville Platte, on April 1.

According to its EventBrite page, the 30-minute film profiles the Tee Cotton Bowl, which is an annual exhibition football game between the majority-Black public school and the majority-White private school that serves to unite the town, allowing sport to act as a form of intergenerational, anti-racist reconciliation.

Filmmaker Bryan Tucker, Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine and Tee Cotton Bowl Founder Tim Fontenot will be on hand for the virtual premier and a discussion after the film ends.

The film is part of the REEL SOUTH documentary anthology series on LPB.

"Flat Town" premieres on Thursday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. To register for the virtual premiere, visit its EventBrite page here.

