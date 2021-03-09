Longtime KVPI broadcaster James "Jim" Soileau dies at 83

VILLE PLATTE, La. — In a social media post, KVPI 92.5 announced the passing of longtime broadcaster James "Jim" Soileau, who died at his home this morning at the age of 83 after a a brief illness.

KVPI describes Soileau as a "pioneer broadcaster" who recently retired from a lifetime of radio work due to health issues.

The post states that Soileau began his career in radio in 1954 as a French announcer and weekend DJ while still a high school student. He served as General Manager at KVPI on two separate occasions, as well as editor of the Ville Platte Gazette.

Soileau was honored by the Cajun French Music Association for his many years as a Cajun French announcer. He was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame for his support of Louisiana music. KVPI adds that the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters is planning to add Soileau's name to the Louisiana Broadcaster's Hall of Fame. Soileau and the late Dan Andrus first began the popular La Tasse de Cafe radio show on KVPI in 1967, the station stated.

Soileau is survived by his wife Katheline "Kat" Soileau of Ville Platte; his children Kirk Soileau and wife Denise of Erath, Nick Soileau and wife Rita of Ville Platte, Jamie Vidrine and husband Mike of Ville Platte, Matt Soileau and wife Melissa of Whiteville, Kyle Soileau and wife Simmie of Youngsville, and Jessica Soileau of Grand Prairie; one sister Cathy McDaniel and husband Bob of Ville Platte; 17 grandchildren and 13 grandchildren.

Visitation will begin Wednesday March 10, from 8 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m., at the Laville Funeral Home at 2353 East Main in Ville Platte.

