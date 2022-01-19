Line break causes water outage for Reddell Vidrine Water District customers

A line break for the Reddell Vidrine Water District has left customers without water.

Offiicals say due to a main break in the line, all Reddell area customers will be without water while crews work to repair the line.

There is no time frame as to how long the water will be off.

"We are asking everyone to prepare for several hours without water," they say.

