Joint operation uncovers drugs, stolen firearms and car in Ville Platte

A joint operation by the Evangeline Parish and Allen Parish Sheriff's Departments has uncovered illegal drugs, a stolen car and more than 40 guns at a Ville Platte residence.
Deputies say they conducted a search warrant on Wednesday, July 7 at a residence on Royal Road in the Turkey Creek Lake Cove area.
During the search, deputies allegedly located narcotics inside the residence along with several firearms. Vehicles in the yard were also searched and deputies say they uncovered over twenty firearms and more illegal drugs.
A stolen vehicle from Calcasieu Parish was also recovered.
In total, 44 guns were seized from the property. 19 of the 44 weapons were found to have been stolen from the Calcasieu Parish area.
A person of interest in those gun thefts has been identified.
According to the sheriff's Department, the remaining 25 guns have not yet been reported stolen.
Three individuals were arrested and booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on the following charges:
Brandon Mack King
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- 2 Bench Warrants
Timothy John Cloud
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Probation Hold
Michael Shane Blevins
- Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine
- Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana
- Possession with intent to distribute Xanax
- Possession of Oxycodone
- Possession of ecstasy
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of firearm on presence of a firearm
- Possession of Sawed-off shotgun
- Possession of a stolen vehicle
- Possession of Stolen firearms - 19 counts.
The sheriff's office has listed the firearms that were recovered during the operation. Anyone who may have had one of these weapons recently stolen is asked to contact Narcotics Captain Lemoine at 337-363-2161 with a serial number and proof of ownership.
- Marlin 25N 22LR
- H&R 22LR
- MOSSESBERG 590 12 GAUGE
- H&R 1871 LLC 20 GAUGE
- BROWNING 12 GAUGE
- REMINGTON SPORTSMAN 20 GAUGE
- STOEGER M3500 12 GAUGE
- NEW HAVEN 283TA 410
- SKB 500 12 GAUGE
- SAVAGE 110 30-06
- REMINGTON 510 22 CAL
- WINCHESTER 357
- MARLIN 30-30
- LLAVA 45 PISTOL
- RIVERSIDE DOUBLEBARREL 12 GAUGE
- WINCHESTER DEFENDER 12 GAUGE
- REMINGTON 7400 30-06
- ANDERSON AR 15
- SAVAGE AXIS 243
- STEVENS 22 CAL
- HENRY ARMS 22 CAL
- BROWN 22 CAL
- NEW ENGLAND 12 GAUGE
- 32 CALIBER PISTOL
- SKS 7.62
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers