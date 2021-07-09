Joint operation uncovers drugs, stolen firearms and car in Ville Platte

A joint operation by the Evangeline Parish and Allen Parish Sheriff's Departments has uncovered illegal drugs, a stolen car and more than 40 guns at a Ville Platte residence.

Deputies say they conducted a search warrant on Wednesday, July 7 at a residence on Royal Road in the Turkey Creek Lake Cove area.

During the search, deputies allegedly located narcotics inside the residence along with several firearms. Vehicles in the yard were also searched and deputies say they uncovered over twenty firearms and more illegal drugs.

A stolen vehicle from Calcasieu Parish was also recovered.

In total, 44 guns were seized from the property. 19 of the 44 weapons were found to have been stolen from the Calcasieu Parish area.

A person of interest in those gun thefts has been identified.

According to the sheriff's Department, the remaining 25 guns have not yet been reported stolen.

Three individuals were arrested and booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on the following charges:

Brandon Mack King



Possession of Methamphetamine

2 Bench Warrants

Timothy John Cloud



Possession of Methamphetamine

Probation Hold

Michael Shane Blevins



Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute Xanax

Possession of Oxycodone

Possession of ecstasy

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of firearm on presence of a firearm

Possession of Sawed-off shotgun

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of Stolen firearms - 19 counts.

The sheriff's office has listed the firearms that were recovered during the operation. Anyone who may have had one of these weapons recently stolen is asked to contact Narcotics Captain Lemoine at 337-363-2161 with a serial number and proof of ownership.

Marlin 25N 22LR

H&R 22LR

MOSSESBERG 590 12 GAUGE

H&R 1871 LLC 20 GAUGE

BROWNING 12 GAUGE

REMINGTON SPORTSMAN 20 GAUGE

STOEGER M3500 12 GAUGE

NEW HAVEN 283TA 410

SKB 500 12 GAUGE

SAVAGE 110 30-06

REMINGTON 510 22 CAL

WINCHESTER 357

MARLIN 30-30

LLAVA 45 PISTOL

RIVERSIDE DOUBLEBARREL 12 GAUGE

WINCHESTER DEFENDER 12 GAUGE

REMINGTON 7400 30-06

ANDERSON AR 15

SAVAGE AXIS 243

STEVENS 22 CAL

HENRY ARMS 22 CAL

BROWN 22 CAL

NEW ENGLAND 12 GAUGE

32 CALIBER PISTOL

SKS 7.62

