Job fair in Evangeline Parish set for Nov. 22

Job seekers in Evangeline Parish will have a chance to explore their options during a career fair later this month.

Acadiana Workforce Solutions is partnering with the Evangeline Community Action Agency to host a resource expo and recruiting event on November 22. It will be held from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at 822 W Hickory Street in Ville Platte.

The expo is open to adults 18 or older who need help finding work and/or going back to school and youth ages 16-24 who are out of school.

Hiring managers, community service organizations, financial institutions, and training providers will be on hand to provide job seekers with a variety of resources and information regarding different positions and paths.

Also at the event, there will be free COVID-19 vaccines, door prizes, activities for kids, refreshments, music, and more.

