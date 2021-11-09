Watch
NewsEvangeline Parish

Actions

Job fair in Evangeline Parish set for Nov. 22

items.[0].image.alt
Mr. Blue MauMau / Flickr
Now Hiring
Posted at 8:02 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 21:02:05-05

Job seekers in Evangeline Parish will have a chance to explore their options during a career fair later this month.

Acadiana Workforce Solutions is partnering with the Evangeline Community Action Agency to host a resource expo and recruiting event on November 22. It will be held from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at 822 W Hickory Street in Ville Platte.

The expo is open to adults 18 or older who need help finding work and/or going back to school and youth ages 16-24 who are out of school.

Hiring managers, community service organizations, financial institutions, and training providers will be on hand to provide job seekers with a variety of resources and information regarding different positions and paths.

Also at the event, there will be free COVID-19 vaccines, door prizes, activities for kids, refreshments, music, and more.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.