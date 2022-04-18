Inmate captured after walking off work detail in Evangeline Parish

An inmate who escaped while working a clean-up detail over the weekend in Evangeline Parish has been captured.

Deputies say 34-year-old Joseph Jermaine Charles was apprehended on Sunday, April 17.

Charles reportedly walked away at 7:00 pm on Saturday from parish jail facilities while working a clean-up detail on the grounds.

He was in jail on a probation hold.

