HSL: Evangeline Parish rescue group needs help

The Humane Society of Louisiana issued a release today about an Evangeline Parish rescue group that needs help paying its vet bill.

Here's the release from HSL:

A local humane and rescue organization, Every Paw Animal Rescue (EPAR), is asking for help from the community to pay its veterinary bill at Coreil Veterinary Clinic.

The group takes in, cares for, medicates, and transports more than 1200 animals a year to its no-kill partners in other states. However, with ill and sick animals coming in at record numbers, the group is hoping animal lovers in the community will make an end-of-year donation to help pay off its vet bill.

The group hopes to raise $5,000 by midnight, December 31st! People can donate directly by calling the Coreil Clinic at 337-363-0157, under the EPAR account. People can also drop off monetary donations to the clinic, which is located at 1750 E. Main Street, Ville Platte. People can also donate through the group's PayPal account at eparinc@yahoo.com. Donations made directly to EPAR are tax-deductible.

"We really could use a Christmas miracle about now. I have been working non-stop for the past five years and could use a little more help from the community I love and help. Any donation, no matter the size, would be appreciated. And on behalf of the animals we have cared for and the volunteers who assist us on a daily basis," we wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas!" says Jen Shaw, EPAR Director and founder.

Established in 2017, EPAR is a non-for-profit registered with the Louisiana Secretary of State and the Internal Revenue Service.