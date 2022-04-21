Hot clothes or space heater probable cause for Evangeline Parish mobile home fire

Firefighters in Evangeline Parish are investigating a Wednesday afternoon fire believed to be caused by hot clothes or a space heater.

On April 20, 2022, at 03:37 pm firefighters responded to a residence on Rainbow Drive in Evangeline Parish. Officials say a bedroom of a mobile home was to be completely engulfed in fire. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room where the fire started and an adjoining bathroom.

The origin and cause are still under investigation due to the extent of the damage. Firefighters say a probable cause may be hot clothing recently removed from a drier and left in a pile or a space heater that was left on or malfunctioned.

Fire Chief Guilbeau commended the residents of the home in their rapid awareness and reporting of the fire and the response by crews at the scene.

