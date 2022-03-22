High water closes some roads in Evangeline Parish

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office has announced several road closures because of high water.
Barricades have been placed up around the parish. "If there are barricades up and you choose to go around the barricades and you get flooded out or stuck in a ditch, you could be ticketed," EPSO says.
The following roads have high water:
- Pine St in Turkey Creek
- Magnolia St in Turkey Creek
- Turkey Hollow Road
- Snoddy Lane
- Melissa Lane
- Cemetery Road
- Saddler Street
- Red Roberts Road
- Court St South of Cotton street
- Chataignier St south of Main Street
- Latour St North of Main
- Main Street at East Latour Street
- Lasalle Street from Tate Cove to the RR tracks
- Washington Street off Latour Street
- Homestead Lane
