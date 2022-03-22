High water closes some roads in Evangeline Parish

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office has announced several road closures because of high water.

Barricades have been placed up around the parish. "If there are barricades up and you choose to go around the barricades and you get flooded out or stuck in a ditch, you could be ticketed," EPSO says.

The following roads have high water:

Pine St in Turkey Creek

Magnolia St in Turkey Creek

Turkey Hollow Road

Snoddy Lane

Melissa Lane

Cemetery Road

Saddler Street

Red Roberts Road

Court St South of Cotton street

Chataignier St south of Main Street

Latour St North of Main

Main Street at East Latour Street

Lasalle Street from Tate Cove to the RR tracks

Washington Street off Latour Street

Homestead Lane

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel