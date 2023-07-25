Help needed locating missing juvenile

Evangeline Parish, LA - The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in locating missing juvenile Amya Lirisa Motherspau.

According to Captain Monica Reed, Amya, 15, left her home on Naquin Road in Reddell at approximately 7:30pm on July 24, 2023.

Amya Lirisa Motherspau is described as a black female. It is not known what she was wearing when she left her home.

It was reported that Amya's cell phone was located about a block away from her home. Deputies also found a letter in Amya's room stating she was running away.

Amya is a foster child and originally lived in the Rayne and Crowley area.

Anyone with information about Amya Lirisa Motherspau's whereabouts is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161 ext. 1.