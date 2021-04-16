Groups raising awareness for community crime abuse in Evangeline Parish

VILLE PLATTE, La. — In Evangeline Parish, area organizations are teaming up to raise awareness for crime and abuse.

A crime walk event was held at the Gula Miller Walking Park.

Organizers want the community to know that resources are available for those who need help.

"I want our community to know that you are not alone," said Kizzy Shelvin, community outreach coordinator. "That you have the support. You know it always feels good to know you got a shoulder to lean on. That you're not in it alone and there's other people that went through what you went through."

