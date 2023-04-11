Grandmother dies after beating; Granddaughter still in jail

An 85-year-old grandmother hospitalized last week after a beating - allegedly by her own granddaughter - has died.

Cecilia Ann Lee, 20, was booked last with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Second Degree Battery of the Infirm, one count of Cruelty to the Infirm, one count of False Imprisonment, and Criminal Damage to Property.

Sheriff's officials tell KATC that they're working with the District Attorney's Office on the charges against Lee.

Deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of Wyble Road in Ville Platte on Tuesday. They found an 85-year-old woman suffering from multiple injuries.

The investigation revealed that the woman's granddaughter, Lee, was visiting at her residence that evening and they got into an altercation.

During the altercation, Lee allegedly struck the victim multiple times in her head, torso, arms, and hands with a heavy duty wooden back scratcher and picture frame. Lee then vandalized the residence and damaged the victim’s phone in order to keep her from contacting first responders, deputies allege.

Lee later fell asleep on a couch inside the victim’s residence.

Once Deputies and paramedics arrived on scene to treat the victim for her injuries, Lee was arrested. The grandmother was transported to the hospital but has since died from her injuries.

Lee remains in the parish jail in lieu of $1 million bond.