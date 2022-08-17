Watch Now
Food and supply drive underway for Evangeline Animal Shelter

Posted at 12:21 PM, Aug 17, 2022
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a dog food and blanket drive for the local animal rescue.

All donations will benefit the Evangeline Parish Animal Rescue.

You can drop off donations at the Dispatch Office at 415 W Cotton St Ville Platte, LA 70586.

You can drop off donations 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Deputies will be collecting up until September 30, 2022.

The rescue also has an Amazon wish list, if you can't get to Ville Platte. Here's the link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/Q6GQQZU4P19Z/?fbclid=IwAR1eh8UL6M8qZQPrup3zXER4eUeFaMyTsLtJK_BJwcZ1sfKq9-AF6yAk1_o

